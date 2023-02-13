OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Several organizations are working together to provide businesses in Tioga County a look ahead at what to expect this year.

The Tioga Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the county’s economic development and planning departments, SUNY Broome and Tioga State Bank to host a 2023 Economic Forecasting Forum.

SUNY Broome Professor of Economics Giovanni Scaringi will give the keynote address and there wil be a panel of experts in real estate, labor, energy, finance and DEI.

Chamber President and CEO Sabrina Henriques says all of the businesses she speaks with have major concerns over finding skilled labor, supply chain issues, inflation and housing for their employees.

Henriques says, “We’re in uncertain times right now. There’s a lot of miscommunication going on, misinformation going on, so it really will be great to have facts actually coming from those experts. That’s the reason why we’ve put together such a diverse panel to make sure that we can answer those questions.”

Giovanni Scaringi says, “Not looking at any one of these variables or policy proposals in isolated vacuums, but rather taking them together and looking at what kind of a picture they actually paint for what is coming up over the course of the next year.”

Scaringi says he encourages small and medium sized businesses to be as flexible as possible as they streamline functions and adopt new technologies.

The Forecasting Forum takes place from 3 to 5 on Thursday February 23rd at the Quality Inn Banquet Center on Route 17-C in Owego.

It will be followed by a Business After Hours networking event.

You can find a link to register here.