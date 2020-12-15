Tioga County Dollar General robbed

TIOGA COUNTY – An armed robbery took place at a Tioga County discount store late Saturday night.

Just after 10 P-M Saturday, an armed male entered the Dollar General on State Route 38 in Berkshire.

He displayed what appeared to be a handgun to the store clerk before taking money from the store’s safe .

The subject then fled in a waiting car, driven by another male, before an attempted stop by a deputy in the area.

After crashing their vehicle, the subjects were arrested and identified as 20-year old Stephon Augustin and 22-year old Brazil Downs, both from Rochester.

Both were charged with Robbery and Grand Larceny, and the sheriff’s office says additional charges are still possible.