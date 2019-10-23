Tioga County crash Sunday night leaves 7-year old dead

A crash on Route 17 near Nichols Sunday night left a 7 year-old child dead.

Further police investigation into the incident reveal that a 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback was traveling east when it hit a deer and slowed down, before it was rear-ended by a tractor trailer, two and a half miles from exit 61.

Police responded at 6:43 Sunday evening.

The occupants of the car were 7- year old Zachary Allen of Owego, 11 year-old Trinity Allen of Owego and 5-year old Nathan Slater of Sayre.

Driving was 38 year-old Darlene Allen of Sayre.

The tractor trailer was driven by 66 year-old Volodymyr Frolyak of Ontario.

7 year-old Zachary died soon after the accident.

11-year old Trinity was airlifted to Upstate Medical hospital in Syracuse where she is currently in critical condition.

5-year old Nathan was released from Robert Packer Hospital, while driver Darlene is still at the same hospital in critical condition.

The accident is still under investigation and any one with information should call the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office at 607-687-1010.



