Tioga County COVID-19 update

Owego, NY – Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported the following Tioga County COVID-19 Statistics:  18 Confirmed Cases – Total confirmed cases, to date.

 116 Individuals in Mandatory Quarantine.

These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

 5 Individuals in Precautionary Quarantine. These are individuals who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.

 17 Pending Tests.

 7 Recovered – Total number of individuals who had a confirmed case of COVID-19 and are now symptom and fever-free that meet the criteria to be released from Isolation.

This is a snapshot of data provided to Tioga County Public Health at this point in time. Administered tests are tracked in various ways. Test results are reported.

Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported the Tioga County Public Health Department is working hard seven days a week to protect our community and keep our residents safe and healthy!

Everyone is encouraged to continue social distancing, washing hands frequently, using hand sanitizer, and staying home as much as possible to stop the spread.

However, there are things you can still enjoy such as spending time outside as long as you practice social distancing; making trips to grocery stores, ordering food from local restaurants, and video chatting with friends and loved ones.

Many of our local businesses are offering take out and curbside pickup so you can still enjoy your favorite meals. In addition to meals, some local merchants are offering online purchases with pickup or mailing options.

Check out your favorite local store websites to see if this option is available.