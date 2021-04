TIOGA COUNTY – More COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been announced for Tioga County.

There will be clinics at the UHS in Apalachin on Route 343 Monday through Friday from 8:30 to noon.

The clinic is appointment only by calling 240-2892.

There will also be a clinic at UHS Primary Care in Owego on Saturday from 8:30 to 4:30.

This will be the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

To make an appointment for that clinic you can call 659-7272.

ID and health insurance card is required for both clinics.