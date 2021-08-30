Tioga County Career Center holds job fair

OWEGO, NY – Those on unemployment who want a job before the benefits end only have a little time left.

The Tioga County Career Center held the 7.5 Annual Tioga County Job Fair last Wednesday to help match job seekers and employers before financial assistance runs out on September 6.

The fair brought out about 100 seekers and had 1500 jobs available, from entry level to professional.

Achieve, CVS, Helio Health, Mirabito and UHS were just some of the employers set up.

Manager of Tioga County Career Center Sheri McCall says the tide has to turn.

“It’s the perfect time this is why I held it just before the benefits expired so that people would then transition from unemployment into a paying job, and they would have no loss of income into the household,” says McCall.

McCall says while many may be waiting for an extension to the benefits, they have not heard anything at this time.

For a full list of employers and openings, you can visit Tioga Career Center on Facebook or give them a call at 687-8504.