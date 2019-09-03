Tioga County Boys and Girls Club to no longer offer “drop in” hours

TIOGA COUNTY N.Y -The Tioga County Boys and Girls Club is altering its child care offerings due to some state regulations.

The club is discontinuing its drop in care program for kids 12 and under at its 201 Erie Street location.



And adult hours have been changed to 7 A-M to 2 P-M Monday through Friday.



The club is encouraging parents who used to use the drop-in care to enroll their children in its School Age Child Care program that’s held after school at Owego Elementary School.

You can pick up registration forms at Erie Street or call 687-0690.



The Tioga Boys and Girls Club is working on establishing a teen program at the club in the near future.