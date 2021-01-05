Tioga County ASAP to offer free sessions for parents/caregivers

TIOGA COUNTY – Parents and guardians of children who are stuck at home during the school year have an opportunity to learn some new strategies.

Families are being invited to learn about about how to make the home environment better for students.

The organization will be hosting 2 sessions from PAX.

1 of which is “PAX Tools for School at Home” on Saturday, and the other is “PAX Tools for Parents/Caregivers” on January 26th.

Tioga ASAP Project Director Christina Olevano says the courses are totally free, and will straighten out information from other sources.

“Some of it may be good. Some of it may be misleading. We really wanted to put out there information that is from a trusted source. A lot of this stuff is research and evidence based. We wanted to do it free and live and give people a chance to ask questions and interact with us,” says Olevano.

Tioga County ASAP will also host 2 programs from Ben Cort , a renowned speaker with a focus on marijuana.

His lessons are also free.

For more information, you can look at Tioga County ASAP’s Facebook page.