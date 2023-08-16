OWEGO, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Tioga County Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey has announced the county’s adoption of three new local laws.

At their monthly Legislature meeting on August 15, Tioga County officials introduced a local law that provides Real Property Tax Exemptions for eligible volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers. The law was adopted in order to attract and keep first responder volunteers in the community and also acts as an opportunity to show appreciation for the workers. It will go in effect on January 1, 2024.

The Legislature also introduced the Collection of a Hotel Motel Tax in Tioga County. Originally passed in 1989, the law has continued to be introduced and adopted every three years. Effective December 1, 2023, to November 30,2026, its purpose is to fund Tioga County Tourism in order to support related businesses and events throughout the county.

The third local law introduced was to Establish the Position of County Administrator for Tioga County. This law aids in creating a position to run the day-by-day business of the county as well as carrying out the directives of County Legislators. The County Administrator would also serve as the Budget Officer and Public Information Officer.

Public hearings will be held on August 24 to discuss the Collection of a Hotel and Motel law and the Establishment of the Position of County Administrator law.