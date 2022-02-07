TIOGA COUNTY – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is warning of the same scam Broome County reported a few weeks ago.

According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, they have received multiple calls about a suspicious text message going around.

The message advertises Tioga County Sheriff’s Office merchandise for sale, with a link to the supposed items.

The Sheriff’s Office says they do not sell merchandise of any kind, nor are any companies authorized to do so.

They add this may be a scam and you should not click the link.