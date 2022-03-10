OWEGO, NY – In honor of Women’s History Month and all who served, the Tioga County Veteran’s Service Agency is hosting an appreciation luncheon.

The luncheon will recognize women who have served and for their caregivers. The Veteran’s Service Agency says that all too often women veterans are not recognized as “true” veterans or appreciated for their own sacrifices.

They add that when veterans come home wounded or broken by that service, it’s usually women who provide long term care in 97% of cases.

The luncheon will take place Friday, March 18 from 11am to 1pm and is open to all members of the public, though female veterans and their caregivers are strongly encouraged to come and be recognized.

Reservations are required, and can be made by calling 607-687-8228 or emailing veterans@TiogaCountyny.gov.