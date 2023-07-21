OWEGO, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) This month’s nonprofit spotlight features an organization focused on helping the community battle substance use and addiction.

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce has recognized CASA-Trinity this month. CASA is an acronym for ‘Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse.’

The organization got started in 1974 and is one of the few Councils left in New York State. They offer programming to youth and families in the community to help empower and encourage them to advocate for their own health and well-being. They work with schools throughout Tioga County, teaching children about the effects of substance misuse. They also teach social and emotional learning skills, and they advocate for education on substance use prevention. Their main goal is to increase protection and reduce risk factors for substance abuse disorders in the local youth.

In Tioga County, CASA-trinity also serves as the home for the Drug Free Communities

Grant funded coalition Tioga Advocacy, Support, And Prevention Coalition. The nonprofit believes we must advocate for drug and alcohol prevention because it lives in our homes, families, schools. and communities. They believe in connecting community members in order to create change county-wide to prevent the consequences of substance abuse.

To learn more about CASA-trinity, visit their website casa-trinity.org. There, you will be able to find a full list of resources for those dealing with a substance use disorder, information on prevention and advocacy, a list of trainings and programs, and the organization’s contact information.