OWEGO, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Tioga County Chamber hosted its August business spotlight and showcased a one stop shop for promotional materials and office supplies.

Safeguard Print and Promo is August’s business spotlight. The company has been serving businesses and organizations for over 65 years. Safeguard connects business with over 500 vendors nationwide to provide promotional products and apparel, design and print services, office supplies, business checks, safety equipment and more. Business and Marketing Specialist, Fred Simmons is the representative for Upstate New York, and says that going through Safeguard connects the customer with hundreds of vendors and resources.

“People look at Safeguard and say well, I can get better prices elsewhere. That is not true. Because we work with all the vendors in the United States, Safeguard has a lot of network of distributors like myself. They drive the prices down, and we have wholesale prices. So they can go to us for a quote. Our quotes are free of charge, if you want to see a sample, samples are free of charge,” said Simmons.

On Safeguard’s website, you can view sample products such as drinkware, magnets, calendars, tech, and much more.

Visit safeguard-binghamtonpromo.com, or call Fred Simmons at (607)723-6644.