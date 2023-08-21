OWEGO, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A 24-hour crime victims assistance program received an award for its commitment to fostering strong families.

A New Hope Center in Owego was recognized as the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce’s August Nonprofit Spotlight.

A New Hope Center has been providing services to individuals affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, and crime since 1986. The center offers free and confidential counseling, advocacy, and education as well as a 24-hour phone hotline or text line and operates a shelter for those in need of emergency housing.

“Some of the dynamics related to domestic and sexual violence that we help people overcome are the power dynamics and the control dynamics by intimate partners over them. We help them work through, both the understanding of those dynamics as well as the resources to become more free and safe,” said Executive Director of A New Hope Center, Fran Bialy.

Bialy says that the center serves roughly 1,200 people per year, and of that, around 40 families will stay in the emergency housing.

He says the housing is generally short term, but the top priority is that people are safe.

A New Hope Center is located at 20 Church Street in Owego, and the 24-hour hotline is (607)687-6866.