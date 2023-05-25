CANDOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The business community of Tioga County teed off last week for a day full of fun with fellow business owners and community members.

The Tioga Chamber of Commerce hosted its 19th annual golf tournament Friday at Catatonk Golf Course and Event Center in Candor.

The theme this year was a luau so golfers got to break out their Hawaiian shirts and enjoy 18 holes on the links.

Golf wasn’t all that was happening as there were raffles, games, a barbecue lunch, and the chance to win awards.

President and CEO Sabrina Henriques says the tournament is a great way to build relationships.

“It allows of course our business leaders, the companies, to get together, and kind of, ya know, discuss things and have a great day; but it also allows employers to reward their staff as well. So we have a few people who are out here just rewarding their staff or bringing out their customers, just for a great day of golf,” she said.

This year’s tournament was completely sold out.