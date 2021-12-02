Tioga Central holds pep rally before the Tigers leave for the dome

TIOGA CENTER – For the first time since 2015, a local high school football team is headed to the Carrier Dome in Syracuse tomorrow for the State Championship.

The Tioga Central Varsity football team went 11 and 0 this year, securing the number 1 ranking in Class D.

The football team walked the halls this afternoon while fellow classmates cheered them on.

To show their support, the school is even doing remote learning tomorrow, so students and parents can go support their football team.

Senior full back Gavin Godfrey and center Josh Snell said it’s great seeing how supportive everyone has been all season.

“That’s the thing our community is so strong, that having this, something that everyone wants to go and watch so it’s pretty special,” says Godfrey.

“It means a lot because it means that everyone cares about the football team. We’ve been here as many times as we have so they all care about it just as much as we do,” says Snell.

Head Coach Nick Aiello says he couldn’t be more proud of this team and he can’t wait to see what they do tomorrow.

=

Tioga Central goes up against Moriah at noon.