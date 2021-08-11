Tioga Catholic Charities backpack giveaway

TIOGA COUNTY – Inside of Tioga County another organization is also helping students gather supplies for the school year.

Catholic Charities is hosting a backpack giveaway on August 16th from 11 to 2.

Many generous sponsors help to put on this event including major support form Stephen Donnelly and

Assoicates, and contributions from Fidelis, Walmart, and Tioga County Law Enforcement.

Considering the struggles students and families have faced this past year, Catholic Charities hopes this event can help reduce some back to school stress.

Tioga outreach assistant Patrick Aquilio says this is a way to make sure all students are prepared to go back to class.

“We again want to give back to the children of our community, we don’t want to leave anybody out of any age so this is a way for us to give them some supplies for school. We want them to be well prepared for their education,” says Aquilio.

This free event will take place at 139 Roki Boulevard in Nichols.

It will include free backpacks full of supplies, food, and haircuts, as well as exhibits from health care providers and a Red Cross Blood drive.