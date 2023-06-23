OWEGO, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Tioga Arts Council is presenting a generative poetry workshop and free reading from author and poet, Nicole Santalucia.

The event takes place July 1st, at Cloud Croft Studios in Owego. The workshop will be held from 1-3 p.m. in the barn at the studio. Writers will create and share work through a series of prompts that help them explore the world around them. Pre-registration is required to attend. Following the workshop, Santalucia will be reading her own work in an event that is open to the public from 3:15-3:30 p.m. in the studio’s schoolhouse.

Santalucia is an award-winning author and Ph.D. recipient from Binghamton University. Her work has appeared in many publications such as The Best American Poetry, Columbia Journal, The Florida Review, and many more. She is the recipient of the Charlotte Mew Chapbook Prize, the Edna St. Vincent Millay Poetry Prize, and the Arkana Literary Review’s Editor’s Choice Award. She is known for her popular poetry books titled ‘The Book of Dirt,’ ‘Spoiled Meat,’ and ‘Because I Did Not Die.’ She is an associate professor at Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania.

Santalucia founded the Binghamton Poetry Project in 2011.

To register for this event, visit the Tioga Art Council website tiogaartscouncil.org