ALBANY, NY – Before becoming the next Lieutenant Governor of New York State, Antonio Delgado will first have to resign from his current position in Congress.

NewsChannel 34’s Jamie DeLine shows the timeline and the steps that need to take place before a special election can be held to fill his congressional seat.

I’m told Antonio Delgado hasn’t resigned from the House of Representatives just yet.

Governor Kathy Hochul saying last week, he still has work to finish before stepping away from his congressional role. However, he does have a deadline to do so.

“If he does not resign by July 1st, there will not be a special election. That is the drop dead date. He needs to do it by June 30th in order for their even to be a special election.Delgado is expected to resign from Congress sooner rather than later.”

“Within 10 days of that resignation, the governor will issue a proclamation stating the date for a special election for that office. And the date of that election can be no less than 70 days and no more than 80 days from the date she issues her proclamation.”

Hochul said Delgado will be sworn in as lieutenant governor at the end of the month.

Because of the quick timeline, candidates for the 19th congressional seat are chosen by the party.

Independent candidates would have the opportunity to run as well.

An election is expected to take place at some point this summer.

But how soon can someone take office after being elected? New York State Board of Elections Spokesperson, Jennifer Wilson, explains.

“We do have a 15 day period to re-canvas the election after it’s held. And typically for special elections it’s even quicker than that. Congress can decide that if the candidate wins by a large margin to go ahead and have them be sworn in earlier than that. So there is the potential that this candidate can win— they will be running for their primary and running for the general at the same time. So everything will happen very quickly.”

Reporting in Albany, I’m Jamie DeLine.