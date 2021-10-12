Tim Ward’s life to be honored on Forum’s Wall of Stars

BINGHAMTON, NY – The life and legacy of a Broome County man will be written in the stars on Thursday.

Tim Ward will be honored by the Friends of the Forum and earn his place on the Wall of Stars.

Ward, who passed away from cancer last year, was largely known for owning McGirk’s Irish Pub in Chenango Bridge.

He also had a passion for music, as he played the bagpipes and often used his platform to showcase local bands.

His daughter, Kari Ward Bayait, says in 2019 Ward had a busy summer doing everything he had always wanted to do, from organizing festivals to taking a long motorcycle trip down south, to spending time with his family and friends.

“We never really lost the optimism that he had along the way, until like very close to the end. But he did all of those things simply because that’s what brought him joy,” says Bayait.

Thursday’s ceremony will begin at 7 with a reception with refreshments and cocktails, before moving into the theater for remarks and a special musical performance.

Tickets are $25 for a single and $45 for a couple, and can be purchased at BroomeFOF.com.