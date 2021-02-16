Tim Thayne for Family Court Judge

BINGHAMTON, NY – A 4th Democrat has entered the race for 2 open seats for Broome County Family Court Judge.

Tim Thayne, a lifelong Binghamton resident, officially launched his campaign with a YouTube video posted this afternoon.

Thayne is currently a prosecutor in the Broome County District Attorney’s Office and previously served as a public defender and as a lawyer in private practice, including family court matters.

Thayne says the experience he had going through a divorce in 2007, and the impact it had on his 2 children, gave him a first-hand perspective when serving his clients.

“When I walked into family court as an attorney, representing a person that is hurting and worried, I was able to share some of my personal experience with them, so they knew what to expect. And I made sure they knew that they too would survive this and every day forward would get better,” says Thayne.

Thayne has served as a law guardian, now known as an attorney for the child, and helped to establish Broome County’s Veteran’s Court.

The other Democrats who have announced so far are Joshua Shapiro, Mara Grace and Sandy Monachino.