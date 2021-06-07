Tim Thayne for Family Court Judge

BROOME COUNTY – A crowded field of local Democrats are vying to get on the November ballot for 2 positions in Broome County Family Court.

Tim Thayne is one of 5 Democrats facing off in this month’s primary for Family Court Judge.

Thayne grew up on Binghamton’s Southside and has spent his entire life in the city with the exception of a stint in the Marine Corps.

During his legal career, he’s held a variety of positions beginning as an attorney at Coughlin and Gerhart specializing in labor law.

He went on to work for the Broome County District Attorney’s Office, the public defender and is now back with the DA.

In between, he spent 4 years in private practice focusing on family court and serving as an attorney for the child.

Thayne says that handling thousands of cases from opposing viewpoints has given him a balanced approach.

“It gives me a great way to evaluate cases, interact with people from both sides, whether I’m prosecuting a case, defending a case, representing a family, being a voice for a child in family court. All of those different experiences help build you and give you a broad balanced experience,” says Thayne.

Thayne says he’s honest and hard working with an even-keel temperament.

He says he knows first-hand how stressful appearing in family court can be.

“I’m divorced. I have 2 great kids who live in a stable household now and always have, quite frankly. However, we had to work some things out. When you’re in there, every question feels like an accusation. Your whole life is on display. There’s no higher stakes than family court, none whatsoever,” says Thayne.

The primary is scheduled for Tuesday June 22nd.

However, early voting begins Saturday and runs through June 20th at the Broome County Public Library and the Oakdale Mall.

For a list of hours, go to BroomeVotes.com.

You can also watch Thayne’s entire interview below.

All this week, we will profile the 5 candidates for the Democratic primary.