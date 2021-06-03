Tickets prices announced for Greater Binghamton Airshow

TOWN OF MAINE – The Broome County Airshow returns this year, and those looking for tickets can purchase them on Monday.

The Airshow is being held Saturday July 17th and Sunday July 18th at the Greater Binghamton Airport.

Gates are set to open at 9:30, with events starting at 12 and running until 4.

So far performances include the USAF Thunderbirds in their F-16’s, USAF A-10 Thunderbolt demo and the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute team.

More performers to be released soon.

Ticket Prices are as follows:

Admission Purchased prior to July 10th

First-class: $ 250

Business-class: $ 125

Coach/ Economy class: $ 65

Admission Purchased after July 10th , 2021

First-class: $ 275

Business-class: $ 145

Coach/ Economy class: $ 75

Purchase at Binghamtonairshow.com