Tickets prices announced for Greater Binghamton Airshow

News
Posted: / Updated:
NewsChannel 34 story_1_1502996092473.jpg

TOWN OF MAINE – The Broome County Airshow returns this year, and those looking for tickets can purchase them on Monday.

The Airshow is being held Saturday July 17th and Sunday July 18th at the Greater Binghamton Airport.

Gates are set to open at 9:30, with events starting at 12 and running until 4.

So far performances include the USAF Thunderbirds in their F-16’s, USAF A-10 Thunderbolt demo and the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute team.

More performers to be released soon.

Ticket Prices are as follows:

Admission Purchased prior to July 10th

First-class:                               $ 250

Business-class:                        $ 125

Coach/ Economy class:           $ 65

Admission Purchased after July 10th , 2021

First-class:                               $ 275

Business-class:                        $ 145

Coach/ Economy class:           $ 75

Purchase at Binghamtonairshow.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News