TOWN OF CHENANGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Is it ever too early to get into the Christmas spirit? And what better way to do so than be surrounded by thousands of seasonal lights?

Broome County’s 4th annual Festival of Lights is returning to Otsiningo Park and promises to be bigger and brighter than ever. Last year, Tall Pines Farm teamed up and provided more lights than ever before, and still, the county continues to add more.

The coordinator for the event, Dave Pessagno says that too many people were getting out of their cars and taking photos, so they have added several photo ops in the same parking lot with the food trucks and Santa.

Speaking of Santa, Pessagno says that there will be more Santa appearances than ever, plus, the tent will have more heaters than ever.

“But there was some space to fill in and we really felt that we wanted to fill up the park from the minute you stepped in, drove in the door, till the minute you were headed out. So, that will allow us to do that by buying some new stuff, wrapping more trees, giving it a different look. You always have to freshen it up. We don’t want people to come in and say oh it’s the same show as last year,” said Pessagno.

He says that setup takes place across the three weekends after Halloween, and the county is always looking for volunteers.

Presale tickets are available for purchase at various local organizations. You can buy for an individual date, or the season pass.

The festival opens on November 19th and runs through the end of December.

Find a list of all of the organizations selling tickets at bcfestivaloflights.com.