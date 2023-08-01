OWEGO, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Tioga County Public Health Department has released a report on this year’s confirmed tickborne illnesses and says the numbers are likely to increase.

According to the Communicable Disease Electronic Surveillance System, Tioga County has already had 173 reports of Lyme Disease and 32 reports of Anaplasmosis in 2023. To compare, the county had 210 reports of Lyme and 25 reports of Anaplasmosis for the entirety of 2022. However, ticks are most active from March to mid-May and mid-August to November, meaning more reports are expected to be made by the end of the year.

Lyme Disease and Anaplasmosis are bacterial infections transmitted through the bite of an infected blacklegged tick, also known as a deer tick. Symptoms of both diseases include fever, chills, headache, fatigue, and muscle and joint pain. Those infected with Lyme may also experience a bull’s-eye rash. Early treatment almost always results in a full recovery from the illness, but complete recovery is unlikely if action is delayed. Serious health complications can occur if left untreated, so it is important to take steps in protecting yourself against ticks this season.

To avoid a potential tick bite, those who may come in contact with the parasite are encouraged to take these preventative measures:

Avoid grassy, brushy, or wooded areas with high leaf and grass. If you are out in these areas, wear long-sleeved, light-colored clothing especially in highly wooded areas, and walk in the center of trail.

Treat boots, camping gear, and clothing with products containing 0.5% permethrin. Permethrin is an insecticide in the pyrethroid family. Pyrethroids are synthetic chemicals that act like natural extracts from the chrysanthemum flower.

Use insect repellent containing DEET, registered by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Examine pets, clothing, and gear for ticks.

Carefully check your body for ticks and immediately shower after coming indoors.

If you have been bitten by a tick, it is necessary to remove it as quickly as possible. To remove, use a pair of fine-tipped tweezers to grab the tick as close to your skin as possible and pull the bug upwards with steady pressure. After removal, it is advised to clean the bite area with rubbing alcohol or soap and water. To dispose of the tick, place it in alcohol or a sealed bag, wrap it tightly in tape, or flush it down the toilet.

Community members can pick up a free tick removal kit from any local Town or Village Hall in Tioga County. Every kit includes a pair of tweezers, an alcohol pad, a band aid, and an educational card on different tickborne illnesses, tick removal, and more.

For more information, visit Tioga County Public Health on Facebook or click here.