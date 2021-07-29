Tick-Borne Illnesses are on The Rise in Tioga County

BINGHAMTON, NY- Throughout the last month, Tioga County has seen a spike in recent tick-borne illnesses, in particular Lyme disease and anaplasmosis.

Anaplasmosis is a bacterial infection that is spread by blacklegged ticks, also known as deer ticks.

From June 24th to July 21st, Tioga County has had 9 confirmed anaplasmosis cases and 22 Lyme Disease related cases.

All 9 cases of the anaplasmosis cases that Tioga County has seen so far have had to be hospitalized.

Symptoms that can occur from either Lyme Disease or Anaplasmosis include fever, chills, headache, fatigue, and muscle aches.

Anaplasmosis can also cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and loss of appetite.

If you believe you’ve been bitten by a tick, it is important to follow up with your health care provider for testing.

Both are treated with antibiotics that are given for typically 14 to 21 days.

A few ways to prevent tick bites are:

Wear long pants, socks, and a long sleeved shirt.

Avoid grassy, wooded and brushy areas with high grass.

Tumble dry clothes in a dryer on high heat for 10 minutes to kill ticks on dry clothing, if the clothes require washing first, use hot water.

Examine gear and pets.

Shower soon after being outdoors to wash off any unattached ticks.

For more information on anaplasmosis, visit www.cdc.gov/anaplasmosis/.