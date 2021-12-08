OWEGO, NY – You’ll shoot your eye out!

Despite that dire warning, the Ti-Ahwaga Community Players are bringing back their annual holiday tradition of Ralphie Parker’s quest to secure a legendary official red ryder 200 shot carbine action range model air rifle.

The staged adaption of “A Christmas Story” is back after a one year COVID hiatus.

Ciaran Kane of Apalachin portrays Ralphie in this production with Zach Curtis as the grown-up Ralph narrating from on stage.

Curtis says the stage version is true to the original story with a number of surprises thrown in.

“All the lines you know are there, all the characters are there. Yet, it still has this newness to it because it’s not the actors from the movie and it’s told in a different way. There is this narrator who is on stage. So, I think even if you’ve seen the movie 100 times, there will be something in it that will catch you off guard and I think you’ll enjoy it even more,” says Curtis.

You have one more weekend to catch the show.

Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8 with a Sunday matinee at 2.

As usual, the cabaret-style theater offers food and drink, including charcuterie boards, Christmas cookies, hot cocoa and, special for this production, meatloaf and red cabbage.

Get tickets at Tiahwaga.com.