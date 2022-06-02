OWEGO, NY – The singing sisters are back in action this weekend at the Ti-Ahwaga Performing Arts Center in Owego.

The Ti-Ahwaga Community Players are presenting the musical Sister Act, based on the popular 1992 Whoopi Goldberg movie.

The musical has its own songs written by legendary Broadway and Disney film composer Alan Menken.

Local singer and actor Andrea Gregori portrays Mother Superior.

She says the theater provides a wonderful setting for a show that has something for everyone.

“This production, this music, this musical incorporates so many elements of what makes musical theater fun and engaging. You have these show-stopping dance numbers contrasted with moments of poignancy and reflection and everything in between. There’s humor, there’s pathos, there’s excitement,” she said.

The show runs for the next 3 weekends.

Showtimes are at 8 on Fridays and Saturdays with 2 o’clock matinees on Sundays.

Tickets are 30 dollars with discounts for seniors, students and children.

They can be purchased at http://Tiahwaga.com.