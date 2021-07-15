Thunderbirds to headline Binghamton Air Show

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Greater Binghamton Air Show will star the United States Air Force Flight Demonstration Squadron, better knows as the Thunderbirds.

Wrapping up the shows on both Saturday and Sunday, the Thunderbirds are the headliner event.

Flying F-16 jets, the representatives of the Air Force will take to the skies in a mix of formation and solo routines.

Major Zane Taylor, Right Wingman for the Thunderbirds, says after a reworking that occurred during the pandemic, their show is now brand new.

“So we flew over 248 hospitals in 13 states as a sign of support for them, and then we went back to the drawing board to redesign our demonstration. So what people are going to see here is a brand new and improved demonstration that has only been seen about 15 times this year so far,” says Taylor.

Major Taylor highly encourages anyone coming to the air show to bring ear protection, as with the Thunderbirds’ high speeds, come roaring jets.

The high speed jets and precision flying takes off at the air show this Saturday and Sunday at the Greater Binghamton Airport.