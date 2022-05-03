NEW YORK (WWTI) — Three top-prize winning tickets were sold in New York in the first few days of May. According to the New York Lottery, top-prize winning tickets were sold in the Bronx, Freeport, and Buffalo.

One of the winning tickets was sold on April 30 at Crotona Lotto Plus located at 1936 Crotona Avenue in the Bronx. The ticket was sold for the evening drawing and was worth $42,937.50.

Another winning ticket was sold in Freeport at Rag Time Discount which is located at 80 South Main Street. The ticket was worth $38,456.50 and was sold for the May 2 evening drawing.

The other winning ticket was sold in Buffalo at Mid-City market located at 45 Kingston Avenue. The ticket was sold for the May 1 evening drawing and was worth $35,872.50.

Individuals who purchased a Take 5 ticket can check their numbers on the NY Lottery website. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one to 39.

Winners must schedule an appointment to claim their prize at one of the Lottery’s Customer Service Centers. To redeem their prize they will need their winning ticket, a filled-out claim form, a valid government-issued ID, and a valid Social Security Number or FEIN.

The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.