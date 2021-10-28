Three Susquehanna County residents charged in fatal hit and run

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA -Three Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania residents have been in charged in a fatal hit and run that happened last Saturday.

20 year-old Brooke Peterson, 47 year-old Gloria Davis and 22 year-old Joseph Thomas, all of Uniondale, are charged with involuntary manslaughter, obstruction, tampering and conspiracy.

According to P-A State Police, Peterson was driving north on State Route 171 in Clifford Township when she struck 17 year-old Jeremy Clark of Vandling who was lying in the road.

Peterson allegedly fled the scene, returning later with Davis and Thomas.

However, police say the 3 fled again, agreeing not to tell anyone about the incident.