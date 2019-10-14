Three people accused of skimming pay at the pump gas stations in Broome County

BROOME COUNTY – Three people from the Miami area are accused of stealing personal bank information by installing skimming devices at gas stations in Broome County.

The FBI and United States Postal Inspection Service say 33 year-old Joan Jesus Manso Dieguez, 40 year-old Atnetys Ferreira and 32 year-old Hugu Hernandez built and installed the devices at pay-at-the-pump card readers between April 2016 and last December.

Authorities say they also conducted the scam in Albany and Montgomery Counties.

They each face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.