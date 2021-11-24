Three of Cups Candles opens in Downtown Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY – A new store selling all-natural, one-of-a-kind candles has opened in downtown Binghamton just in time for the holiday shopping season.

Three of Cups Candle Company opened at 143 Washington Street in early October.

It sells soy-based, hand-poured scented candles produced by owner Logan Cypher.

Cypher began making candles for family and friends over a year ago and then saw his online business take off over Instagram.

Three of Cups is a reference to a Tarot card that represents reunions and celebrations.

Cypher says the brick and mortar business has received strong support, especially among college students.

“It’s been a really cool reaction with a lot of the college kids saying it’s like a cool, new, hip place opening up where they can obviously buy candles for their apartments, dorm rooms, whatever it may be. We’ve only been getting positive feedback with the new store,” says Cypher.

Cypher says he uses soy rather than paraffin because soy is all-natural and paraffin is a petroleum product that can put off chemical fumes.

All Three of Cups candles are scented.

There are 10 year-round signature scents plus 5 seasonal offerings.

Cypher also has a section he calls the bazaar where he fills found antique etched and crystal glasses with unique scents.

He also sells hand-made cards, bleach dyed apparel and herbal tea blends.

A pour-your-own candle event is planned for next month.

Three of Cups is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 to 7 and Sundays 10 to 2.

More information at ThreeofCupsCandleCo.com.