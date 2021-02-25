Three local school districts receive state grants to improve their technology

BINGHAMTON, NY – Three area school districts are receiving state grants to improve their technology.

As a part of the Smart Schools Bond Act, a 2-Billion dollar initiative aimed at improving education technology in schools across New York, the Binghamton, Maine-Endwell, and Norwich Central School Districts received over a combined 4.5 million dollars in funding.

Norwich received the highest amount at over 2.1 million dollars, which it will put towards improving school connectivity and classroom technology and upgrading their security.

Binghamton received over 1.2 million dollars for improvements to their Pre-K classrooms as well as security updates.

Lastly, Maine-Endwell was allotted over 1.1 million dollars, all of which will be put toward security improvements.