DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Three inmates have been arrested and charged with crimes that they allegedly committed while inside Broome County Jail.

On October 24th, Brian Pendell, 31 of Johnson City, was arrested and charged with Forcible Touching.

Police say that Pendell placed his hands on a civilian medical staff member under her shirt while she attempted to provide him with medical attention.

He was processed at the Broome County Sheriff’s Office arraigned on the charge in Town of Dickinson Court.

Later that week, on October 28th, Vance Ferro, 34 of Binghamton, was charged with felony Assault.

Police say that Ferro assaulted another inmate with several punches and knee strikes to the face and head.

The victim had bruising on the back of his head and was treated in the jail medical unit.

Ferro will be arraigned in the Town of Dickinson Court and continues to be remanded to the Broome County Jail.

Also on the 28th, Janee Caganek, 30 of Conklin, was found to be in possession of Clonazepam, Benzodiazepine, and Heroin laced Fentanyl while being booked into the Jail.

Caganek was charged with Promoting Prison Contraband and was given an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Dickinson Court at a later date.