ENDICOTT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Endicott Police Department have announced the arrests of three people in connection to a July attack on a pool lifeguard at George W. Johnson Park.

Joseph Rivera, 23, of Binghamton was arrested by police on August 9 along with two individuals, aged 14 and 15. The two juveniles were previously referred to the Broome County Family Court and all three subjects have been charged with burglary in the third degree.

Following an investigation, the Endicott Police revealed that on July 30 at approximately 5 p.m., Rivera and the two juveniles attacked a lifeguard on duty at the park’s Zee Pool. The three subjects were said to have violated the pool rules and were asked to leave the area. The three refused to leave and became confrontational towards the lifeguards. Rivera punched a lifeguard before the two juveniles joined in on the attack, causing the victim physical injury.

Rivera was transported to the Broome County Centralized Arraignment Part Court at the Broome County Jail to be arraigned at a later date.

Following the incident, the pool was closed to the general public. Village Officials are working towards re-opening the pool in the near future.