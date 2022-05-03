CHENANGO COUNTY – New York State Police are reporting three arrests made in an underage driving initiative in Chenango County.

Police discovered three locations in Norwich that had allegedly sold alcohol to minors: Nazzitto’s Wine and Liquors on State Route 12, Fresh Market on State Route 12 and South End Wine and Liquor on Gilmore Lane.

The initiative involves a trooper in plain clothes and one or several underage operatives going into an establishment to purchase alcohol.

If asked, the underaged person cannot lie about their age or give a fake birth date. They must show their real ID when carded.

Each clerk who sold alcohol to someone underage was issued an appearance ticket.

10 businesses were in compliance. They are: