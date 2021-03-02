Thousands of appointments open up at NYS Fairgrounds COVID-19 vaccination site

FILE – In this Feb. 12, 2021, file photo, scripps health official draws from a vile of the COVID-19 vaccine prior to administering it at their new drive-thru vaccination site at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in Del Mar, Calif. Executives from the major COVID-19 vaccine producers are set Tuesday, Feb. 23, to answer questions from Congress about expanding the supply of shots needed to curb the pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 Americans. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool, File)

(WSYR-TV) — The state-run vaccination clinic at the fairgrounds in Syracuse has thousands of vaccine appointments available.

Vaccine registration is open to anyone who is a New York State resident and is currently eligible for the vaccine.

New York’s online database is showing thousands of slots open for this week and many more appointments not yet booked over the course of the next month.

To see if you qualify, click here to use the state’s “Am I Eligible” app. If you are determined to be eligible you can also book your appointment from the app.