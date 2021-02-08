Those with comorbidities will soon be eligible to get a vaccine, but need proof

ALBANY, NY – With one week until those with underlying conditions can get the COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Cuomo has releases further guidance.

The Governor said in today’s briefing that those with comorbidities will need to prove their condition by providing a doctor’s letter, or medical information evidencing the comorbidity or signed certification, with options up to the local government.

He also says that the state will audit the local systems for approving the vaccinations.

Cuomo adds that anyone who attempts to get the vaccine by lying about their health, age or otherwise will be charged with fraud.

This population will be able to schedule appointments on Sunday.