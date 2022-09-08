BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Catholic Charities of Broome County in giving county residents the opportunity to sign up for a Thanksgiving basket. The baskets will include all the items needed for a wonderful holiday meal.

Sing-ups will take place September 6th through October 14th. Families can sign up by calling the United Way 211 number or by calling 1-800-901-2108.

Each caller will receive a confirmation number from 211 that will be needed to pick up the basket.

All families signed up will receive a phone call or mailed document 1 to 2 weeks prior to Thanksgiving Day. The call or document will provide a date, time, and location of the basket pick up.

Families should expect their basket the weekend of November 19th – November 21st.

The Thanksgiving basket program is a joint effort between Catholic Charities, United Way 211, local parishes, iheart media, and several other local businesses.