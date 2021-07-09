Thomas Quiter for State Senate

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Chenango County man has announced his second run for New York State Senate after receiving 12 percent of the vote on a third party line in last year’s election.

Thomas Quiter of Mount Upton ran as a Libertarian in 2020 and as the only opposition to incumbent Republican Senator Fred Akshar.

Quiter , who has the condition Osteogenesis Imperfecta, is a disability advocate who says he knows first-hand the failures of government bureaucracy.

He says too many rules and regulations restrict people’s lives and suppress the economy.

Quiter says small business and agriculture are suffering under the weight of restrictions.

“If there are too many hurdles between you and your end goal, you’re not going to get there. I find that our disability welfare systems in particular put up a lot of hurdles that don’t need to be there. But really you can transfer that into any walk of government if you will,” says Quiter.

Quiter says rules recently enacted in Albany restricting ballot access mean that he’ll need to get 3,000 signatures to qualify for the general election rather than the 30 that was required last time.

He remains undeterred though, as he is already assembling his team and making plans to start carrying petitions next spring.

Akshar is not seeking re-election, choosing to run for Broome County Sheriff instead.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David is considering a run for the Senate seat as a Republican.