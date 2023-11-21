ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Kindergarten students at Thomas J. Watson elementary school are learning what it means to be thankful.

As part of their Thanksgiving Lunch project, the students spent their afternoon packing 60 lunches for the soup kitchen at Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in Johnson City. The lunches consist of sandwiches, apples, chips, a cookie and handmade cards in each bag.

Each year, the project is run by Special Education Teacher Marykate Blessing. Blessing’s father was a Vietnam veteran and faced homelessness when he returned from the war.

Blessing says no child is too small to help those in need.

“It’s really awesome. It’s like a dream come true. You hope as a little kid to be able to make an impact on the world and I hope they tell their family about it and their siblings and I hope that something they remember they can do in their lives to make someone’s life better,” said Blessing.

She says it’s important for kids to learn empathy and compassion.

The lunches were delivered today.