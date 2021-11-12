Thomas Clayton, a Binghamton native who hired another man to kill his wife, to be featured on CNN

BINGHAMTON, NY – CNN Headline News is featuring the case of a Binghamton native who hired another man to kill his wife.

Former Elmira Jackals hockey player, Thomas Clayton, who grew up in Binghamton, was convicted of hiring Michael Beard to kill his wife Kelley while he was at a poker game with friends.

The show includes Clayton’s initial 9-1-1 call, crime scene investigator video and an interview with the prosecutor.

Michael Beard confessed that he was offered $10,000 to kill Kelley and the kids.

Both Beard and Thomas Clayton were found guilty at separate trials and are serving life sentences.

The episode, titled “Poker Night Murder” will air during the program “Lies, Crime and Video” on CNN Headline News Sunday night at 10.