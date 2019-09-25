This year’s Fill the Bus brings in big results

BINGHAMTON N.Y -Wegmans shoppers have added donations to their grocery list to provide food for the less fortunate.

Five Wegmans locations across our region participated in the annual Fill The Bus campaign to benefit the Food bank of the Southern Tier in the weeks leading up to the new school year.

In total, over 135,000 pounds of food was donated at a dollar value of over 137,000.

That’s a 73% increase over last year.

The Johnson City store lead the way with over 39,000 worth $38,000.

Cashier Cheryl Clarke was the most successful at soliciting contributions, generating over 1,100 backpacks-worth of food.

Clarke, who has won the Golden Cashier Award before, says she enjoys participating.