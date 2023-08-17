BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) An annual event to memorialize those who have lost their lives to substance use disorder is returning to Binghamton this weekend.

On Saturday, Truth Pharm will host the annual Trail of Truth ceremony in front of the Broome County Courthouse. The event is meant to provide support to the families impacted by substance use related trauma. There will be a memorial cemetery for those who lost their lives and attendees will march in downtown Binghamton while holding their loved ones’ tombstones, concluding the ceremony by outlining bodies in chalk.

Project coordinator Jessica Saeman says the Trail of Truth is meant to show families that they are not alone.

“It really has become a huge moment for a lot of the families who have lost their loved ones. It’s a great opportunity for the community to come out, show their support, show their love, and be there. Be there for our neighbors,” said Saeman.

Local organizations such as UHS, and the Crime Victims Assistance Center will have tables at the event to promote grief resources.

Attendees can also receive a lesson in Narcan training.

Saeman says that as of now, there are 227 local people that will be memorialized.

The event takes place from 2 to 7 p.m.