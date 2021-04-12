This Day in Binghamton History, yellow traffic lights

April 12 – In this new feature, we’ll be bringing you a different event that happened every day in Binghamton history.

We kick off the series with April 12, 1952.

Binghamton City officials are advised to insert a yellow lens in the middle of the red and green stop lights, breaking up the red-red-green system.

Officials are also give a report outlining the use of the yellow lens, saying that going on without them would be “an inevitable traffic hazard.”

Safe to stay, we made the switch and haven’t looked back!