MAY 7 – Today’s fact goes all the way back to 1776.

A Mohawk Native American went to plead his case to King George III in England, going to bat for the tribes in this area.

He is believed to have said, “We feel for the distress of our brethren on the Susquehanna (due to their ever-dwindling territory)…Indeed it is very hard when we have let the King’s subjects have so much of our land for so little value (that) they should want to cheat us in this manner.”