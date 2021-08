August 16 – Some foreign travelers decide to camp in the area back in 1879.

They set up on Bartlett’s Creek, which was about four miles east of the city.

Each Saturday while they were there, they’d stroll in through town and set up shop, selling their baskets and tin ware, and they’d even tell fortunes.

This Day in History facts were provided via a calendar curtsey of the Broome County Historical Society.