JULY 27 – Today in Binghamton History we’re going back to 1856.

165 years ago today the Mount Prospect Water Cure Resort opens.

This was a medical facility with doctors who specialized in lung disease, physiological problems in women and sexual dysfunction in men.

Our This Day in Binghamton History facts are from a calendar put out by the Broome County Historical Society in 1978.

The facts come from old newspaper clippings, and are reported as they were written.