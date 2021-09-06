This Day in Binghamton History: The real, Binghamton-born Buffalo Bill

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEPTEMBER 6 – Turns out Buffalo Bill Cody wasn’t the first “Buffalo Bill” after all.

It was Bill Mathewson, locally born, who was technically the first.

Mathewson exposed William Cody as a fraud in 1906, saying:

“Cody worked for me when he was a young fellow. Reckon he began to see how much was to be made by the kind of reputation I had (as ‘Buffalo Bill’). So he went swaggering about the country, blowing about all the feats I had done…Cody knows he has no real right to the name, but if he wants to show off like a dime novel hero, I have no objections.”

This Day in Binghamton History facts are taken from a calendar provided by the Broome County Historical Society.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News