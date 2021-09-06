This Day in Binghamton History: The real, Binghamton-born Buffalo Bill

SEPTEMBER 6 – Turns out Buffalo Bill Cody wasn’t the first “Buffalo Bill” after all.

It was Bill Mathewson, locally born, who was technically the first.

Mathewson exposed William Cody as a fraud in 1906, saying:

“Cody worked for me when he was a young fellow. Reckon he began to see how much was to be made by the kind of reputation I had (as ‘Buffalo Bill’). So he went swaggering about the country, blowing about all the feats I had done…Cody knows he has no real right to the name, but if he wants to show off like a dime novel hero, I have no objections.”

